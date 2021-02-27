Antonio Lee Wright, 40, of Georgetown died Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 321 S. Hazard St., Georgetown.
My deepest condolences to The Wright Family and Loves Ones; he was a wonderful person to know.
Charlena Gore
Friend
March 11, 2021
Earth has no sorrow that heaven can't heal
Jason Burroughs
Friend
March 7, 2021
To the Wright family, my sincere condolences to you a picture memory will always rest in my heart. Much Love!
Sharon Wragg Morton
Friend
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your lost may u rest in peace me u bummy and your brothers used to play together back in 1992 on winyah u in gods hands now he got you in his hands god bless u man we miss u man life isnt the same anymore without u
Sharay Funnye
Friend
February 28, 2021
