Archibald Biggs
Love
FLORENCE – Archibald Biggs Love died peacefully on December 21, 2020, after a long and courageous journey with Parkinson Disease.
Born in Rockingham, North Carolina on March 15, 1940, Biggs was the third child of the late William Saunders Love and Lydia Biggs Love. Biggs was preceded in death by his brother, William Saunders Love II, and is survived by his wife, Julia Baker Williams Love, stepson Gordon Baker Williamson and his two daughters, Catharine Clark Love and Elizabeth Love Mozley (Brent), and his two grandchildren, William Reid Mozley and Lauren Elizabeth Mozley, all of Florence, South Carolina.
Biggs had a unique natural curiosity and understood how all things worked. With his entrepreneurial spirit, he built everything from residential grand homes to race cars.
Biggs was a member of Central United Methodist Church.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation at Parkinsonfoundation.org
.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.