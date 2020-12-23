Menu
Archibald Biggs Love
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Archibald Biggs

Love

FLORENCE – Archibald Biggs Love died peacefully on December 21, 2020, after a long and courageous journey with Parkinson Disease.

Born in Rockingham, North Carolina on March 15, 1940, Biggs was the third child of the late William Saunders Love and Lydia Biggs Love. Biggs was preceded in death by his brother, William Saunders Love II, and is survived by his wife, Julia Baker Williams Love, stepson Gordon Baker Williamson and his two daughters, Catharine Clark Love and Elizabeth Love Mozley (Brent), and his two grandchildren, William Reid Mozley and Lauren Elizabeth Mozley, all of Florence, South Carolina.

Biggs had a unique natural curiosity and understood how all things worked. With his entrepreneurial spirit, he built everything from residential grand homes to race cars.

Biggs was a member of Central United Methodist Church.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation at Parkinsonfoundation.org.

Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Biggs was always a great nephew to my mother and father and a thoughtful and wise older cousin to us. We will miss him but always remember his kindness.
Biggs Porter
Family
December 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Biggs as his neighbor and as his tennant. He was always so kind and generous with me. He had a gentle nature but his presence was grand. I will always have fond memories of our wonderful home/street in Florence which I owe to Biggs. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies to his family. -Allison and Brett Gosnell
Allison Gosnell
December 24, 2020
I remember Biggs fondly. He visited us in Oklahoma during a flood and helped lead us to safety. He always had a great smile and laugh. Y'all take care.
Scott Porter
Family
December 23, 2020
As a child, I thought my cousin Biggs Love "hung the moon." He was affable, if sometimes a trifle annoyed at my pestering presence, as he worked. I had no end of questions. But I marveled at his craftsmanship, his ineffable understanding of wood, and his natural skills as a builder. Those qualities of care and integrity, I later learned, extended to the kind of man he was: forthright, good-humored, decent. But one memory stands out. I was 7 or 8, when Biggs wore me and another young cousin in the middle of the night (or so it seemed to us) at the cabin at Everett's Lake with the unheard-of offer to join him in an escapade. I had graduated into the realm of the older boys in that moment, and felt imbued. How generous he was, how adventurous, as was his brother Billy.
Bill Thompson
Family
December 22, 2020
I too have fond memories of my cousin Biggs at our grandfather's fishing cabin at Everetts Lake and also later in life when visiting with him in Birmingham and at our mountain home in Mentone Alabama. He had a wonderful talent for building things, even as a youngster.
Mary Ann (Biggs) Furniss
Family
December 22, 2020
Many fond memories of Biggs when we were young cousins in Rockingham and Everetts Lake. He was an amazing guy and made a success of anything he did.
Archie Biggs
December 22, 2020
