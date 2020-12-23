As a child, I thought my cousin Biggs Love "hung the moon." He was affable, if sometimes a trifle annoyed at my pestering presence, as he worked. I had no end of questions. But I marveled at his craftsmanship, his ineffable understanding of wood, and his natural skills as a builder. Those qualities of care and integrity, I later learned, extended to the kind of man he was: forthright, good-humored, decent. But one memory stands out. I was 7 or 8, when Biggs wore me and another young cousin in the middle of the night (or so it seemed to us) at the cabin at Everett's Lake with the unheard-of offer to join him in an escapade. I had graduated into the realm of the older boys in that moment, and felt imbued. How generous he was, how adventurous, as was his brother Billy.

Bill Thompson Family December 22, 2020