Arlis L.
Welch
Arlis Levoy Welch, 82, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Mr. Welch is survived by his beloved wife Martha Smith Welch, of Florence; daughter Laura Welch Nokland, her husband Brian, and their daughter Madeline, of Warwick, NY; son Steven M. Welch, his wife Amy, and their children, AnnaGrace and Layton of Florence. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
Mr. Welch was born in Clarendon County, SC, son of the late Ellarine Coker Welch and William Albert Welch. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses—brothers Joseph William (J.W.) Welch and Oneal Welch, sisters Shirley Vause and Faye Jones, and two brothers and a sister who died in childhood.
In addition to devoting his life to his family, Mr. Welch served in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis; devoted more than fifty years as a member, Deacon, and volunteer at John Calvin Presbyterian Church; and worked for decades in the construction and swimming pool industries. Mr. Welch will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the graveside service at Florence National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be sent to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Avenue, Florence, SC 29505.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Mar. 7, 2021.