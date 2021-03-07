Menu
Arlis L. Welch
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Arlis L.

Welch

Arlis Levoy Welch, 82, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mr. Welch is survived by his beloved wife Martha Smith Welch, of Florence; daughter Laura Welch Nokland, her husband Brian, and their daughter Madeline, of Warwick, NY; son Steven M. Welch, his wife Amy, and their children, AnnaGrace and Layton of Florence. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Mr. Welch was born in Clarendon County, SC, son of the late Ellarine Coker Welch and William Albert Welch. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses—brothers Joseph William (J.W.) Welch and Oneal Welch, sisters Shirley Vause and Faye Jones, and two brothers and a sister who died in childhood.

In addition to devoting his life to his family, Mr. Welch served in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis; devoted more than fifty years as a member, Deacon, and volunteer at John Calvin Presbyterian Church; and worked for decades in the construction and swimming pool industries. Mr. Welch will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the graveside service at Florence National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be sent to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Avenue, Florence, SC 29505.

The family welcomes you to sign the tribute at www.waterspowellfh.com and asks you to please consider sharing a special memory of Mr. Welch.

Waters-Powell Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Mar. 7, 2021.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Wonderful gentleman ..Our thoughts and prayers are with you. With the Deepest Respect, jill and joseph lewis
jill and joseph lewis
March 8, 2021
Praying for you with the loss of Arlis. May the Lord hold you close and give you comfort that now all is well. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Becky and Shot MONTROSE
March 6, 2021
Praying for you and your family, with love Jordan
Jordan Humphries
March 6, 2021
Martha, I am so sorry to hear about Arlis. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers. Debby Thames
Debby Thames
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Martha, I’m so sorry to hear of Arlis’ passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Debby Thames
Debby Thames
Coworker
March 5, 2021
What a dear and precious Uncle. Always so faithful to the Welch family. Mother adored her brother Arlis. Prayers to Aunt Martha, Steve & Laurie. Cheryl & Doug, Tim & Becky, Kim
March 5, 2021
We are so sad to hear this. Arlis will be missed. He was always outside enjoying working in his yard. Martha we are praying for you and the family. Please let us know if there is anything at all that you need.
Larry and Nancy Welch
March 5, 2021
Arlis (and Martha) came to our rescue when Jason got hurt. Ben wasn't home. Arlis drove us to McLeod's hospital. He was always helpful, gentle, and happy. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend.
Frankie Youmans
March 5, 2021
Ms Martha please know that I am so sorry. Lifting you up in prayer
Billy McDonald
March 4, 2021
Condolences, thoughts and prayers We always looked forward to visiting with him at the Welch reunions
Wayne & Deborah M Vinson
March 4, 2021
Our deep love and sympathy
Cliff and Maryanne Hintson
March 4, 2021
