Wonderful gentleman ..Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
With the Deepest Respect,
jill and joseph lewis
jill and joseph lewis
March 8, 2021
Praying for you with the loss of Arlis. May the Lord hold you close and give you comfort that now all is well. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Becky and Shot MONTROSE
March 6, 2021
Praying for you and your family, with love Jordan
Jordan Humphries
March 6, 2021
Martha, I am so sorry to hear about Arlis. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers. Debby Thames
Debby Thames
Coworker
March 5, 2021
What a dear and precious Uncle. Always so faithful to the Welch family. Mother adored her brother Arlis. Prayers to Aunt Martha, Steve & Laurie. Cheryl & Doug, Tim & Becky, Kim
March 5, 2021
We are so sad to hear this. Arlis will be missed. He was always outside enjoying working in his yard. Martha we are praying for you and the family. Please let us know if there is anything at all that you need.
Larry and Nancy Welch
March 5, 2021
Arlis (and Martha) came to our rescue when Jason got hurt. Ben wasn't home. Arlis drove us to McLeod's hospital. He was always helpful, gentle, and happy. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend.
Frankie Youmans
March 5, 2021
Ms Martha please know that I am so sorry. Lifting you up in prayer
Billy McDonald
March 4, 2021
Condolences, thoughts and prayers We always looked forward to visiting with him at the Welch reunions