Aubrey



Arnette Jr.



DILLON -- Services for Aubrey Yates Arnette, Jr. will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Pyerian Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.



Mr. Arnette, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence.



Born in Marion County, SC, February 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Aubrey Yates Arnette, Sr. and Geneva Rast Arnette. He was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church, and the South Carolina National Guard. He retired from CSX Railroad after 39 1/2 years of service. He loved fishing and gardening, and he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and PaPa.



Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Ann Tyndall Arnette of Dillon; son, A.Y. Arnette, III of Dillon; daughters, Molly Arnette McKenzie (Chris) and Pamela Arnette Snipes (Chad), both of Dillon; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Arnette Sinclair (Major James) of Camden, SC; many nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.



Published by SCNow on Jul. 2, 2021.