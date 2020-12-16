Audrey Mae Davis
Stepp
Audrey Mae Davis Stepp, 93, of Florence, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Mrs. Stepp was born in Mullins, SC, a daughter of the late Vivian Johnson Davis and Rufus F. Davis. She worked at Electro Motive as a supervisor for many years. She was a faithful member of Palmetto Street Church of God where she taught Sunday School for the Children's Class and was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. She was a woman of great faith and a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the most important thing to her. She made sure her family had a good meal and always a wonderful dessert. She was a missionary at heart and worked side-by-side with her husband, whether it was frying doughnuts to fund the building of a church or just handing lumber to workers to help them build shower houses for the youth in Alaska. She was famous for her pecan pies and carrot cakes.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Johnnie Dean "JD" Stepp, Sr. and brother, Jimmy L. Davis.
She is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her son, Johnny Dean Stepp, Jr. (Annette) of Greer, SC; daughters, Pat Springs of Florence, SC, Diane Burgess (Harry) of Seneca, SC, Brenda Rotan (Russell) of Summerton, SC, and Shirley Rowell of Centenary, SC; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Edmund Davis and Joseph Davis; and sisters, Cathy Wesson, Dorothy Dearman, Ora Dean Francis and Mary Ann Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Palmetto Street Church of God. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palmetto Street Church of God Building Fund, 3132 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 16, 2020.