Miss Ava-Kate
Carter
Miss Ava-Kate Carter, of Camden, SC, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.
She was born the daughter of Kaylyn Jeanne Truesdale and Nickolas Riley Carter.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Karen Asmann and Bert Truesdale.
The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and will have a private memorial service.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 22, 2021.