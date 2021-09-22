Menu
Ava-Kate Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Miss Ava-Kate

Carter

Miss Ava-Kate Carter, of Camden, SC, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.

She was born the daughter of Kaylyn Jeanne Truesdale and Nickolas Riley Carter.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Karen Asmann and Bert Truesdale.

The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and will have a private memorial service.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
I never got to hug you or give you baby kisses but Ava-Kate, I love you and always will. My heart breaks for you both, Kaylyn and Nick. May you feel God's love and caring, through your friends and family, during this most difficult time. Love Kathie Carter
Kathie Carter
September 23, 2021
