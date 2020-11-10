Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Bara
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Barbara

Bara

Barbara Miller Perry Bara, wife of Mark Otis Bara, passed away on November 8, 2020, at her home.

Born on November 3, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Bara was a member of Union United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years; daughters Miriam Perry Mimms of Nashville and Roberta Perry Schlicher of Salt Lake City; and a son, Robert David Perry of Richmond, Virginia.

A graveside service will be held at 4 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 PM – 4 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 8209 Rosehill Road, Georgetown, 29440

Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com

Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242

Ridgeway Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Union United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
8209 Rosehill Road, Georgetown, South Carolina
Nov
13
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Union United Methodist Church Cemetery
8209 Rosehill Road, Georgetown, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgeway Funeral Home LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.