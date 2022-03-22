Barbara
Bryant
Darlington - Barbara Rogers Bryant, age 81 died Sunday, March 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 23rd in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Born on January 20, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of the late Will C. Rogers and Margaret Brown Rogers. She retired from General Electric and worked in the banking industry. She enjoyed being with her family, gardening, quilting and making blankets for the newborns. Barbara attended Darlington First Church of God.
Surviving are her children, Robert "Robby" M. (Karen) Bryant of Clayton, NC, Christopher P. (Kimberlyn) Bryant, and Melanie (Mitchell) Jordan, both of Darlington; grandchildren, William Robert Bryant of Charlotte, M. Scott Jordan of Aiken, Benjamin M. Jordan, Rebecca Grace Jordan, and Kevin C. Bryant, all of Darlington; siblings, William "Buddy" M. (Dottie) Rogers, Margie R. Dudley, and Joanne R. (Steve) O'Neal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Bryant; two sisters, Vallarie Caulder and Ophelia Todd.
Memorials may be made to Darlington First Church of God, 620 N Main St, Darlington, SC 29532.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 22, 2022.