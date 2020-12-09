Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara G. Fullard
FUNERAL HOME
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC
Barbara G. Fullard died Monday December 7, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 368 Aire Acres Road, Timmonsville.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I will keep the entire family in my prayers.
Victoria Kemp-Hammett
December 10, 2020
I pray the Lord will strength each and Every one of you from the bottom of your Heart to the depth of your souls. Stay Focused on God and keep the Faith !
Lois White
December 9, 2020
May God comfort and strengthen the family of Barbara. I am deeply saddened to read of her passing She had just started doing my hair In June. "Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning."
Cynthia Aaron
December 9, 2020
My condolence goes out to the family in the time of bereavement. Pray the family find strength.
Harriett F. Phillips
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results