I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I will keep the entire family in my prayers.
Victoria Kemp-Hammett
December 10, 2020
I pray the Lord will strength each and Every one of you from the bottom of your Heart to the depth of your souls. Stay Focused on God and keep the Faith !
Lois White
December 9, 2020
May God comfort and strengthen the family of Barbara. I am deeply saddened to read of her passing
She had just started doing my hair
In June.
"Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning."
Cynthia Aaron
December 9, 2020
My condolence goes out to the family in the time of bereavement. Pray the family find strength.