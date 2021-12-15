Barbara Lee
Keisler
Barbara Lee Keisler, 80, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
She was born in Florence County, SC, a daughter of the late Loyd and Ella P. Lee. She graduated from J. C. Lynch High School and Carolina College of Commerce. Mrs. Keisler retired from Florence School District One as Payroll Bookkeeper after 21 years. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years, played in the handbell choir and held several positions in the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and other committees.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Shepherd Keisler; brothers, Hoyt Lee, Monroe Lee and Gene Lee; and sisters, Ida Mae Lee and Bell Lee.
Surviving are her children, Todd Keisler of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tim (Diane) Keisler of Hollywood, SC and Dena (Michael) McElveen of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Casey and Ryan Keisler of Myrtle Beach, SC, Trent, Evan, and Braden Keisler of Hollywood, SC, and Addison McElveen of Summerville, SC; sister, Pearcy L. Floyd of New Zion, SC and brother, Johnnie (Betty) Lee of Lake City, SC.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Church.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2021.