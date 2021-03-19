Menu
Barbara Richardson Mims
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Barbara Richardson Mims, 88, of Florence died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Layton Anderson Funeral Home.
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Terry and Rita McAlister
March 20, 2021
LINDA, MY SINCERE SYMPATHY IN THE LOSS OF YOUR MOTHER. SHE AND I GO BACK A LONG WAY AND SHARED LOTS OF GOOD MEMORIES. I LOVE YOU.
FRANCES HYMAN
March 19, 2021
Linda and family, I´m so sorry for the lost of your mother and Grandmother. Barbara and I shared some fond memories together years ago. I know you will miss her. She was a lovely person. God be with you through these hard times.
Betty Pigate
March 19, 2021
Thinking of you during this difficult time of family sadness.
Frankie Sutton
March 19, 2021
