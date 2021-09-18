Barbara
Moore
FORT MYERS, FL -- Barbara McDonald Moore passed away after a brief illness at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 7, 2021. Barbara was born in Bethune, SC, to the late William Alexander and Alma (Moseley) McDonald. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey E. Moore; sisters Pat Threatt, Joyce McDonald, and Judith McDonald.
Barbara and Harvey lived in Camden, SC, and raised three children. Barbara was an LPN and then a Registered Nurse, and she worked in both South Carolina and Florida. While living in Fort Myers, FL, she was active in her church, garden club, and American Legion.
She is survived by her children: Charles (Staci) Moore, Camden, SC; William (Benita) Moore, Jonesboro, GA; and Elizabeth/Libby (John) Armstrong, Columbia, SC; her five grandsons and one granddaughter: Lee, Matt, Walter, Cody, Tempest, and Harvey Moore; her two great grandchildren: Gabriel and Sara Moore; her brother, Neil McDonald of Camden; and her four nephews.
Due to recent concerns with COVID, the family has opted to have a graveside service on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 1 pm at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Morningside Presbyterian Church (1610 Jeff Davis Highway, Camden, SC 29020); American Legion Post 38 (P.O. Box 4, Fort Myers, FL 33902); or the charity of your choice
.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
.
