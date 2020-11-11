Barbara Mozingo



Galloway



HARTSVILLE -- Graveside services for Barbara Mozingo Galloway age 87 were held 3:00pm Sunday at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Becky Forrest officiated, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation followed the services at the graveside.



Born in Darlington County, SC she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Edward and Lois Campbell Mozingo. She was a lifetime member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Lydia, SC. She retired from The Scott Center where she taught special needs children for 25 ½ years.



Surviving are her daughters – DeLois (Wiley) Alexander of Hartsville, SC and Nancy Galloway of Columbia, SC, and grandson Wesley Alexander and her beloved Boston Terrier, Mozie, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews



She was preceded in death by grandson, Karl Edward Alexander, brother, J.E. Mozingo Jr., sister, Peggy Mozingo King



The family would like to thank Barbara Wilson for being such a wonderful and loving caregiver to our "MiMi" during her last days on earth.



Memorials may be made to the Karl E. Alexander Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Wofford College, 429 Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 11, 2020.