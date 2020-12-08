Barbara F. ThackerSpinksBarbara F. (Thacker) Spinks, 86 passed away 4 December 2020 following a brief illness. A resident of Darlington County at her death, Barbara moved to Florence, SC with her husband, the late John "Bob" Poindexter, and three sons, John, Charles "Duffy" and Scott, in 1968. Barbara was born July 8, 1934 to James and Edna (Fifer) Thacker in Baltimore, MD. She attended Baltimore schools until her marriage to Bob in 1950. Returning to school in 1968, after moving to Florence, she graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1969. After Bob's passing in 1970, Barbara had the task of raising three sons as a single mom. Confronting this challenge, she "dug in", making her own way and gave her all to her boys. Her proudest accomplishment in life was seeing her sons grow into the fine men they are today. In (1980) Barbara married Eugene "Gene" Spinks, celebrating their life together until his death in 2002. After nearly a decade as a single mother, focusing on her family and friends, Barbara entered the workforce for the first time. Working various jobs, always cheerfully helping customers, Barbara took a job with the U. S. Commerce Department as a survey taker. This was a perfect fit for her, providing flexible hours and the chance to meet hundreds of the Pee Dee's residents. Always with a trunk full of toys, Barbara would let children in the households she visited select a toy to keep. Barbara met a wide diversity of people, from all walks of life. Her gregarious nature and willingness to listen to everybody, resulted in several commendations from the Commerce Department. She retired, reluctantly, a few months before her 80th birthday. In addition to her family and job, Barbara loved animals. Her household was never absent a cat or dog. Often taking in strays "until another home was found", she would end up lovingly care for the animals permanently. Barbara is survived by her three sons-John R. Poindexter, PhD (Ludington, MI), Charles "Duffy" J. Poindexter (Florence, SC) and Alan S. "Scott" Poindexter(Wanda) (Timmonsville, SC). She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth "Betty" B. (Thacker) Golden (Tom) (Forest Hill, MD), and her brother John N. Thacker (Lynn) (Rome, GA); her granddaughters Lydia G. Poindexter (Hart, MI) and Ruby Ferris (Chicago, IL), her "adopted" grandchildren Lauren McLaughlin (Chicago, IL) Christian Quinn (Chicago, IL), Isaiah Brown (Raleigh, NC); and her great-granddaughter Autumn B. Sowle (Hart, MI). Barbara was predeceased by her husband John "Bob" R. Poindexter (1969) and her husband Eugene "Gene" Spinks (2002); Her parents James H. Thacker (1986) and Edna Eva (Fifer) Thacker (1990); and her brother Melvin G. "Sonny" Thacker (1944). The family asks that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Darlington County Humane Society, 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, SC 29532. Barbara's cremation services are entrusted to Cain Calcutt Funeral Home in Florence, SC. A memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life is being planned for late Spring or early Summer, 2021.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina