Darlington – John Barry Byrd, age 49 died Monday, March 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 25th at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at Belk Funeral Home.
Born on December 7, 1972, Barry was the son of John Henry (Garnette) Byrd of Marion and Melanie Baxley Barfield of Marion. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; and then worked as a Machine Operator for Polyquest. Barry was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kristi White Byrd; children, Christopher White and Harley Byrd, all of Darlington; three brothers, Spencer (Angie) Peele of Albemarle, NC, Andrew Peele of Mullins, and Matthew Peele of Albemarle, NC; aunts, Natalie Baxley, Connie Baxley, Stephanie (Bill) Webb, Julie (Bert) Fulleston, Lorie Anne (John) Rogers, Jean Tyler; father and mother-in-law, Gene and Angie Watts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marlene and Thomas Baxley; paternal grandparents, Rowland and May Belle Byrd; step-fathers, Jerry Peele and Hayes Barfield; brother-in-law, Brandon White; and sister-in-law, Mary Beth Watts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
in memory of Mary Beth Watts and Brandon White, www.diabetes.org
; or to American Cancer Society
in memory of, Barry, www.cancer.org
.
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 23, 2022.