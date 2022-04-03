Barry Jack
White
FLORENCE - Mr. Barry Jack White, 54, passed peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness.
Barry was born on December 20, 1967, in Florence County, son of Jack Worth White and Shelva Jean Poston White. He was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, owner of Barry White Logging and part owner of White Timber Company. Barry was an avid outdoorsman & especially loved spending time coon hunting.
Surviving includes his children, Kellie White (Brian) Douglas and John Barrett (Logan) White; grandchildren, Benson James Douglas, Tolson Jack Douglas; his parents, Jack Worth White and Shelva Jean White; brother, Jody (Lindsay) White; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Brooke) White, Jeana (Jarrett) Morris, Taylor Calcutt, Michael Crisp, Jack White, Lyndon White; great nephew, Carter Morris; mother of his children, Susan White.
Funeral services will be 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Prosser Cemetery, Pamplico.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carolina Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD, 20814 or Alzheimer's Association
, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407.
Carolina Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Apr. 3, 2022.