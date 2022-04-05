Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin M. Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd
Marion, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 8 2022
11:00a.m.
Palmetto Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
BENJAMIN M.

CARTER

Benjamin M. Carter, 79, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens in Marion, SC.

Mr. Carter was born in Dillon, a son of the late Luke and Edith Herring Carter. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Byassee Carter. He was a retired teacher and coach. Surviving is his daughter, Darla Carter (Charlie Melfi) of St. George, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnsonville Rescue Squad, 213 E Broadway St, Johnsonville, SC 29555.

An online register is available at

RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Palmetto Memorial Gardens
1936 Senator Gasque Road, Marion, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.