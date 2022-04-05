BENJAMIN M.CARTERBenjamin M. Carter, 79, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens in Marion, SC.Mr. Carter was born in Dillon, a son of the late Luke and Edith Herring Carter. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Byassee Carter. He was a retired teacher and coach. Surviving is his daughter, Darla Carter (Charlie Melfi) of St. George, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnsonville Rescue Squad, 213 E Broadway St, Johnsonville, SC 29555.An online register is available at