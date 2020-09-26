Libby and family, Mom told me on Monday that Benny was not doing well. I am so sorry that he was so sick in his final days. I have very happy memories of time spent with Benny after Mom married into your family. He was still in school when we were kids. He played with us, taught me about art, and was always kind. Benny was a very sensitive person and I always thought he had a deep soul. When he enlisted in the Army, he gave me all of his art supplies. I used them and learned so much about drawing and painting, thanks to Benny. I will always remember him fondly and with much love. I am thinking of you and praying for your healing in this time of loss. Love, Diane

Diane Barnhill September 24, 2020