I'm so sorry to hear about your momma. I had been planning to go see her but the COVID VIRUS started and they would not let anyone. I loved her very much and she knew it. I know she loved all of you children. I wish I knew right words to say, to make it easy for you all but I don't. I can't come to Hemingway I have been to sick. Y'all will be in my thoughts and Prayers. Love to you all. May she rest in peace.

Margaret Port Cameron March 14, 2021