Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha Dale Boone
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
Bertha Dale Boone, 84, of Hemingway died Friday, March 12, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Morris Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Hi Peter sorry to of the passing of your mother. She was such a caring person. I miss seeing her around Hemingway. Take care and be well, from a family member, Gods Blessing to you.
Mrs. Lee Gordon/Daughter(Rochell)
April 1, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Bertha's passing, She was a beautiful soul, I will keep the family in prayer.
Rev. Harriet P. Massingill
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about your momma. I had been planning to go see her but the COVID VIRUS started and they would not let anyone. I loved her very much and she knew it. I know she loved all of you children. I wish I knew right words to say, to make it easy for you all but I don't. I can't come to Hemingway I have been to sick. Y'all will be in my thoughts and Prayers. Love to you all. May she rest in peace.
Margaret Port Cameron
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. I had been planning to go see her but the COVID VIRUS started and then I wasn't allowed. I hope all of you are doing okay. Now I am really sick and I can't come to Hemingway. I loved your momma very much and she knew it. I wish I had the magic words to help you,but there's none. You all will be in my thoughts and Prayers. I love you all. Margaret
Margaret Port Cameron
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results