Hi Peter sorry to of the passing of your mother. She was such a caring person. I miss seeing her around Hemingway. Take care and be well, from a family member, Gods Blessing to you.
Mrs. Lee Gordon/Daughter(Rochell)
April 1, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Bertha's passing, She was a beautiful soul, I will keep the family in prayer.
Rev. Harriet P. Massingill
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about your momma. I had been planning to go see her but the COVID VIRUS started and they would not let anyone. I loved her very much and she knew it. I know she loved all of you children. I wish I knew right words to say, to make it easy for you all but I don't. I can't come to Hemingway I have been to sick. Y'all will be in my thoughts and Prayers. Love to you all. May she rest in peace.
Margaret Port Cameron
March 14, 2021
