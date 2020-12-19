Mom you had to leave us you were the best mom anyone could ask for and we are really truly going to miss you every time I think about the time I had with you it makes me cry to know that I won´t have those times with you again on this side so mom I know you´re in a better place mom tell Charlie and alma we all miss them dearly mom so long for now until we meet again I love you your daughter Mary . God only takes the best and you were one of the best.RIP

Mary muller December 23, 2020