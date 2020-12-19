When God gave us you He gave us the very best. I told you many times thank you for take me in and raising me as your own son. I remember as yesterday the spanking you and dad gave me but it made a man out of me. Mom even though you left me you left a legacy with all the children and those that met you. So mom Rest In Peace I will live so on this earth so I can make heaven my home see you there when God come for me....
Elder. David Dargan
December 28, 2020
Mom you had to leave us you were the best mom anyone could ask for and we are really truly going to miss you every time I think about the time I had with you it makes me cry to know that I won´t have those times with you again on this side so mom I know you´re in a better place mom tell Charlie and alma we all miss them dearly mom so long for now until we meet again I love you your daughter Mary . God only takes the best and you were one of the best.RIP