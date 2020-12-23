Bertha A.



Conner



A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Bertha A. Conner will be conducted 1:00 PM TODAY Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Sister Bertha Albert Conner 100 was born February 25, 1920 in Florence, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Maxie and Belva Albert. "Annie Dug" as she was affectionately called by her nieces and nephews departed this life, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence after an illness.



Sister Bertha attended the Public Schools of Florence County. She worked at Camelia Motel for 45 plus years.



At an early age, Sister Bertha joined Bower's Chapel United Methodist Church until her health declined. She was the oldest member of the Church, so therefore Pastors past and present would still come to her home to fellowship with her.



Sister Bertha A. Conner was married to the late Albert Conner, Sr. and was blessed with ten children out of this union.



Sister Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two children, Charlie Dargan and Alma J. Muldrow; three sisters, Ethel A. Britton, Alma A. Durant, and Mary Anderson; and two brothers, Willie Albert and Maxie Albert.



Sister Bertha leaves to cherish her precious memories: four daughters, Frances (Willie) Riley of Florence, South Carolina, Mary (Ron) Muller of Boise, Idaho, Sallie C. Parks and Denise (Reverend Maurice) Jackson both of Florence, South Carolina; four sons, James Dargan, Elder David (Julie) Dargan, and Edward Lee Conner all of Florence, South Carolina and Albert (Juanita) Conner, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; a special granddaughter and caregiver, Sharon Dargan; 20 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.