A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Bertha A. Conner will be conducted 1:00 PM TODAY Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
Sister Bertha Albert Conner 100 was born February 25, 1920 in Florence, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Maxie and Belva Albert. "Annie Dug" as she was affectionately called by her nieces and nephews departed this life, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence after an illness.
Sister Bertha attended the Public Schools of Florence County. She worked at Camelia Motel for 45 plus years.
At an early age, Sister Bertha joined Bower's Chapel United Methodist Church until her health declined. She was the oldest member of the Church, so therefore Pastors past and present would still come to her home to fellowship with her.
Sister Bertha A. Conner was married to the late Albert Conner, Sr. and was blessed with ten children out of this union.
Sister Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two children, Charlie Dargan and Alma J. Muldrow; three sisters, Ethel A. Britton, Alma A. Durant, and Mary Anderson; and two brothers, Willie Albert and Maxie Albert.
Sister Bertha leaves to cherish her precious memories: four daughters, Frances (Willie) Riley of Florence, South Carolina, Mary (Ron) Muller of Boise, Idaho, Sallie C. Parks and Denise (Reverend Maurice) Jackson both of Florence, South Carolina; four sons, James Dargan, Elder David (Julie) Dargan, and Edward Lee Conner all of Florence, South Carolina and Albert (Juanita) Conner, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; a special granddaughter and caregiver, Sharon Dargan; 20 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
When God gave us you He gave us the very best. I told you many times thank you for take me in and raising me as your own son. I remember as yesterday the spanking you and dad gave me but it made a man out of me. Mom even though you left me you left a legacy with all the children and those that met you. So mom Rest In Peace I will live so on this earth so I can make heaven my home see you there when God come for me....
Elder. David Dargan
December 28, 2020
Mom you had to leave us you were the best mom anyone could ask for and we are really truly going to miss you every time I think about the time I had with you it makes me cry to know that I won´t have those times with you again on this side so mom I know you´re in a better place mom tell Charlie and alma we all miss them dearly mom so long for now until we meet again I love you your daughter Mary . God only takes the best and you were one of the best.RIP