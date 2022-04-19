Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bessie Mae Atkinson
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Floyd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Bessie Mae

Atkinson

TURBEVILLE – Bessie Mae Strickland Atkinson, 97, widow of Perry C. Atkinson, entered her eternal rest on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

She was born September 26, 1924, in Olanta, a daughter of the late James William Strickland and the late Maggie Floyd Strickland. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Turbeville. She was the former Postmaster of the New Zion Post Office until her retirement.

She is survived by a daughter, Ann (Charlie) Strickland of Turbeville; a son, Perry "Pete" (Myra) Atkinson of Alpharetta, GA; a grandson, Perry C. Atkinson III of Alpharetta, GA; a granddaughter, Susan (Brian) Dunson of Ball Ground, GA; two great-grandchildren, Bryce Dunson and Presley Dunson both of Ball Ground, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Sandy Atkinson; a sister, Lizzie S. Lynch; and five brothers, Ivan Strickland, Lewis Strickland, Leon Strickland, Henry Strickland, and Lloyd Strickland.

A funeral service will be held 2pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Glosson and Rev. Tommy Atkinson officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Dunson, Bryce Dunson, Perry Atkinson III, Liston Weatherly, Richard Floyd, and Alex Welch.

A visitation will be held 6 – 8 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Floyd Funeral Home.

The family request that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 177, Turbeville, SC 29162.

Arrangements made through Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC, (843)396-4470. www.floydfuneral.com
Published by SCNow on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Floyd Funeral Home
136 East Main Street, Olanta, SC
Apr
20
Service
2:00p.m.
Turbeville First Baptist Church
1020 Morris Street, Turbeville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.