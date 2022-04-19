Bessie Mae
Atkinson
TURBEVILLE – Bessie Mae Strickland Atkinson, 97, widow of Perry C. Atkinson, entered her eternal rest on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
She was born September 26, 1924, in Olanta, a daughter of the late James William Strickland and the late Maggie Floyd Strickland. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Turbeville. She was the former Postmaster of the New Zion Post Office until her retirement.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann (Charlie) Strickland of Turbeville; a son, Perry "Pete" (Myra) Atkinson of Alpharetta, GA; a grandson, Perry C. Atkinson III of Alpharetta, GA; a granddaughter, Susan (Brian) Dunson of Ball Ground, GA; two great-grandchildren, Bryce Dunson and Presley Dunson both of Ball Ground, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Sandy Atkinson; a sister, Lizzie S. Lynch; and five brothers, Ivan Strickland, Lewis Strickland, Leon Strickland, Henry Strickland, and Lloyd Strickland.
A funeral service will be held 2pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Glosson and Rev. Tommy Atkinson officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Dunson, Bryce Dunson, Perry Atkinson III, Liston Weatherly, Richard Floyd, and Alex Welch.
A visitation will be held 6 – 8 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Floyd Funeral Home.
The family request that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 177, Turbeville, SC 29162.
Arrangements made through Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC, (843)396-4470. www.floydfuneral.com
Published by SCNow on Apr. 19, 2022.