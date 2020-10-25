Beth McMillan
FLORENCE – Madge Elizabeth "Beth" McMillan Fore was born August 10, 1932, in Mullins, South Carolina. She died at her residence on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Maxie Keith, Sr., and Madge Tumblin McMillan. She was predeceased by a brother, Maxie Keith McMillan, Jr.
Beth graduated from Mullins High School, attended Coker College and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Education. She later attained a degree in Early Childhood Education and taught school for 30 years, the last 22 years were in Florence District 1.
Beth joined First Baptist Church in 1964 and was a member of the Edna Smith Sunday School Class.
Beth was a member of the Bay Blossom Garden Club, the Sidney Lanier Literary Club and the Junior League of Florence.
She is survived by the joys of her life, her daughters, son-in-law, and grandsons: Lori Fore of Florence, Lee and David Moyd of Hartsville and grandsons Kelly, Ben, Grayson, and Hunter Moyd of Hartsville, SC. She is also survived by a loving brother and wife, Tommy and Gail McMillan, of Effingham, and sister-in-law, Virginia McMillan of Florence; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Cedardale Cemetery, North Main Street, Mullins, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29501; or the Darlington County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551; or a charity of one's choice
