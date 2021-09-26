Betsy Marie Childers



Howle



Mrs. Betsy Marie Childers Howle, 91, widow of Thomas "Tom" LaVerne Howle Jr. (d. 1990), died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina in the arms of her daughter and son-in-law after a chronic illness.



Betsy, known as Nane to her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, was born in Florence, South Carolina to John Franklin Childers (d. 1934) and Nellie Sue Grimsley Childers McVeigh (d. 1975), and was step-daughter to John Angus McVeigh (d. 1975).



With an ear for music and a piano, Betsy loved playing jazz and singing. In her teens, Betsy was crowned "The Shag Queen" at Ocean Drive, North Myrtle Beach. She and Tom had some smooth moves on the dance floor! They lived in Clemson, SC while Tom completed his chemical engineering degree after serving in WWII, and Betsy used her cosmetology certification to work as well as have two children, Susan Marguerite Howle Winstead of Pittsboro, NC, and Jacquelyn Gale Howle Fulcher (Don) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Betsy and Tom also lived in Asheville, NC, where they had their third child, Thomas "Tucky" LaVerne Howle III (Rana) of Myrtle Beach, SC. They eventually moved to Rocky Mount, NC, where they welcomed their youngest child, Anna Lillis Howle White (Chuck), of Greensboro, NC.



No matter where they lived, Betsy was an active member in the Methodist Church, raised their children, and volunteered for all school activities, especially for beach trips! Betsy and Tom accomplished their Masters designation in Duplicate Bridge while living in Rocky Mount. In Roxboro, NC, where they lived from 1965 to 1990, they were avid golfers and members of the Hole-in-One Club at the Roxboro Country Club. Betsy was a renowned storyteller and loved by all who met her. May she rest in eternal peace.



A private graveside service is planned for October 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery, Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation are welcomed.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2021.