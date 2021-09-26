Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betsy Marie Childers Howle
Betsy Marie Childers

Howle

Mrs. Betsy Marie Childers Howle, 91, widow of Thomas "Tom" LaVerne Howle Jr. (d. 1990), died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina in the arms of her daughter and son-in-law after a chronic illness.

Betsy, known as Nane to her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, was born in Florence, South Carolina to John Franklin Childers (d. 1934) and Nellie Sue Grimsley Childers McVeigh (d. 1975), and was step-daughter to John Angus McVeigh (d. 1975).

With an ear for music and a piano, Betsy loved playing jazz and singing. In her teens, Betsy was crowned "The Shag Queen" at Ocean Drive, North Myrtle Beach. She and Tom had some smooth moves on the dance floor! They lived in Clemson, SC while Tom completed his chemical engineering degree after serving in WWII, and Betsy used her cosmetology certification to work as well as have two children, Susan Marguerite Howle Winstead of Pittsboro, NC, and Jacquelyn Gale Howle Fulcher (Don) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Betsy and Tom also lived in Asheville, NC, where they had their third child, Thomas "Tucky" LaVerne Howle III (Rana) of Myrtle Beach, SC. They eventually moved to Rocky Mount, NC, where they welcomed their youngest child, Anna Lillis Howle White (Chuck), of Greensboro, NC.

No matter where they lived, Betsy was an active member in the Methodist Church, raised their children, and volunteered for all school activities, especially for beach trips! Betsy and Tom accomplished their Masters designation in Duplicate Bridge while living in Rocky Mount. In Roxboro, NC, where they lived from 1965 to 1990, they were avid golfers and members of the Hole-in-One Club at the Roxboro Country Club. Betsy was a renowned storyteller and loved by all who met her. May she rest in eternal peace.

A private graveside service is planned for October 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery, Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation are welcomed.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery
Florence, SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Betsy was one of a kind and will live on in your hearts forever. I am honored to have known her and loved her Prayers and Peace be with you all now and always
Sherry Allison
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results