Betsy
Ross
DARLINGTON -- Betsy Carolyn Ross, age 68, died Wednesday December 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Welsh Neck Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Guest attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
Born in Florence, SC on April 18, 1952, she is the daughter of the late John Thomas Ross and the late Thelma Smith Ross. She worked as a receptionist at Pee Dee Electric for many years. Betsy had a heart for others, and sat with many in the community, not only being a caregiver, but a friend as well. Ms. Ross received her Master of Divinity with Christian Education degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she loved to sing and worship her Lord.
Surviving are her sister, Jeannie R. Davis of Greenville, SC, Johnny (Carol) Ross of Darlington, nieces and nephews, Emily (Stephen) Watkins, Matthew (Casey) Davis, John (Sarah) Ross, Travis (Grace) Ross and Aubree Ross.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring Street, Darlington, SC 29532 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.