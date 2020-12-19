This is my first time hearing of Betsy's death. I am so very sorry to hear this. She and my daughter were friends at SEBT and she became a friend to us, as well. She and Mrs Ross even came to the beach for a day or two one year long ago. Mrs Ross was very dear, as well. I wish I could have known about her death sooner. She was a very sweet person. Condolences to your family!

Margaret Taylor Friend October 18, 2021