Betsy Ross
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Betsy

Ross

DARLINGTON -- Betsy Carolyn Ross, age 68, died Wednesday December 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Welsh Neck Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Guest attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

Born in Florence, SC on April 18, 1952, she is the daughter of the late John Thomas Ross and the late Thelma Smith Ross. She worked as a receptionist at Pee Dee Electric for many years. Betsy had a heart for others, and sat with many in the community, not only being a caregiver, but a friend as well. Ms. Ross received her Master of Divinity with Christian Education degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she loved to sing and worship her Lord.

Surviving are her sister, Jeannie R. Davis of Greenville, SC, Johnny (Carol) Ross of Darlington, nieces and nephews, Emily (Stephen) Watkins, Matthew (Casey) Davis, John (Sarah) Ross, Travis (Grace) Ross and Aubree Ross.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring Street, Darlington, SC 29532 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Welsh Neck Baptist Church Cemetery
SC
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is my first time hearing of Betsy's death. I am so very sorry to hear this. She and my daughter were friends at SEBT and she became a friend to us, as well. She and Mrs Ross even came to the beach for a day or two one year long ago. Mrs Ross was very dear, as well. I wish I could have known about her death sooner. She was a very sweet person. Condolences to your family!
Margaret Taylor
Friend
October 18, 2021
My prayers are with you all Betsy was a great.person and a great friend to many!!!
Daphine Byrd
December 19, 2020
