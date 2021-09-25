To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
When Fritz and I moved to Florence and I joined United Daughters of the Confederacy, Betsy became a good friend of both of us. She was so outgoing and loving and welcoming to two "Yankees." Fritz passed away in 2020 here in Pennsylvania. Betsy, I hope you and Fritz will find each other in Heaven. Bless your heart.
Sylvia Pinkerman
Friend
September 28, 2021
I just heard last night that your lovely mother passed away last week. I loved her so much, and always considered her to be my "second" mother. She lived a beautiful life. She and Paul shared a very special friendship with my parents. They had dinners together, played bridge, and danced the night away at the Florence Country Club. She and my mom taught kindergarten together, in addition to recovering furniture, sewing bathing suits, and many other activities. I have many wonderful memories of her. I loved her very much.
Sue McSween
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 27, 2021
Please know that your entire family are in our prayers with the loss of your mother. Betsy was always so kind to my parents when they were at the Manor and never failed to speak to me when I would visit my parents.
Jan and Jay Lingle
Friend
September 26, 2021
I did not know Mrs. Triplett at all. I may have gone to school with one or two of her daughters? I liked her desire that their extended families get together on occasion. Building on that intentional family. Also, `she was ready to go & she did´. Life well lived. n
Neill Martin
September 26, 2021
I always enjoyed visiting my college suite mate´s (Linda) family-especially being with her energetic, loving mother. We shared a love for Furman reunions. John and I send our love to the entire family.
Cathy Skelley
Friend
September 26, 2021
Saddened to hear of Betsy `s death. Always a great and nice lady , we have known her since she and Paul were our neighbors in Darlington. GOD bless you Betsy. May HIS ETERNAL PEACE be yours ..
Kay and Bill Gray
Friend
September 26, 2021
Best neighbor ever! Precious and treasured friend. suzq and Robert Bridgers
suzq Bridgers
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sincere sympathy to "Miss" Betsy's family whom she loved dearly. May the knowledge that her earthly suffering is no more bring you peace and may you rejoice that she's heard the words of the Master, "Well done, my faithful servant."