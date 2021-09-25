I just heard last night that your lovely mother passed away last week. I loved her so much, and always considered her to be my "second" mother. She lived a beautiful life. She and Paul shared a very special friendship with my parents. They had dinners together, played bridge, and danced the night away at the Florence Country Club. She and my mom taught kindergarten together, in addition to recovering furniture, sewing bathing suits, and many other activities. I have many wonderful memories of her. I loved her very much.

Sue McSween Friend September 28, 2021