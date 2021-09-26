Betsy
Betsy Ann Jordan Triplett, 96, died peacefully at the Methodist Manor on September 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Paul Triplett.
They are survived by their four children: Georgianna "Tootsie" Nolen (Tom) of Charleston, Linda T. Huggins (Harry, deceased) of Florence, Elizabeth "Libby" T. Hightower (Bubba, deceased) of Moncks Corner, and William Paul "Bill" Triplett, Jr. (Barbara) of Florence.
Surviving also are nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews. Betsy had one sibling, her younger sister, the late Barbara J. Deatherage of Greensboro, NC.
Betsy was born February 20, 1925 to Elizabeth Oldfather Jordan and Charles Brockington Jordan in Hartford, CT. She headed south to the Women's College of Furman University. In 1944 she married her Clemson sweetheart-turned-soldier. While he was oversees, she returned to Furman and graduated Cum Laude in 1946. Betsy's adult life took her to homes in Monroe, NC; Florence, SC; Darlington, SC; and finally, The Manor in Florence. She crammed each place with as many friends and family as possible. It was her desire that all of her and Paul's extended families would reunite often in order to really get to know and love each other.
Though she participated in countless clubs, organizations, church duties and activities, her main focus stayed on people and how their lives were going.
Betsy was a talented housewife, a devoted spouse, an excellent mother, an awesome grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was blessed with remarkable energy and determination to get things done well.
When her body could no longer fight like the warrior she was, she said she was ready to go, and she did.
The family would like to thank Pruitt Hospice and all of the health care staff at The Manor who took excellent care of our mother with genuine love and compassion.
Memorial gifts may be made to The American Heart Association
, any cancer fund, or a charity of one's choice
.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 at Belk Funeral Home on Monday, September 27, 2021. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the chapel, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery.
