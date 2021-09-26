Menu
Betsy Triplett
Betsy

Triplett

Betsy Ann Jordan Triplett, 96, died peacefully at the Methodist Manor on September 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Paul Triplett.

They are survived by their four children: Georgianna "Tootsie" Nolen (Tom) of Charleston, Linda T. Huggins (Harry, deceased) of Florence, Elizabeth "Libby" T. Hightower (Bubba, deceased) of Moncks Corner, and William Paul "Bill" Triplett, Jr. (Barbara) of Florence.

Surviving also are nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews. Betsy had one sibling, her younger sister, the late Barbara J. Deatherage of Greensboro, NC.

Betsy was born February 20, 1925 to Elizabeth Oldfather Jordan and Charles Brockington Jordan in Hartford, CT. She headed south to the Women's College of Furman University. In 1944 she married her Clemson sweetheart-turned-soldier. While he was oversees, she returned to Furman and graduated Cum Laude in 1946. Betsy's adult life took her to homes in Monroe, NC; Florence, SC; Darlington, SC; and finally, The Manor in Florence. She crammed each place with as many friends and family as possible. It was her desire that all of her and Paul's extended families would reunite often in order to really get to know and love each other.

Though she participated in countless clubs, organizations, church duties and activities, her main focus stayed on people and how their lives were going.

Betsy was a talented housewife, a devoted spouse, an excellent mother, an awesome grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was blessed with remarkable energy and determination to get things done well.

When her body could no longer fight like the warrior she was, she said she was ready to go, and she did.

The family would like to thank Pruitt Hospice and all of the health care staff at The Manor who took excellent care of our mother with genuine love and compassion.

Memorial gifts may be made to The American Heart Association, any cancer fund, or a charity of one's choice.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 at Belk Funeral Home on Monday, September 27, 2021. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the chapel, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When Fritz and I moved to Florence and I joined United Daughters of the Confederacy, Betsy became a good friend of both of us. She was so outgoing and loving and welcoming to two "Yankees." Fritz passed away in 2020 here in Pennsylvania. Betsy, I hope you and Fritz will find each other in Heaven. Bless your heart.
Sylvia Pinkerman
Friend
September 28, 2021
I just heard last night that your lovely mother passed away last week. I loved her so much, and always considered her to be my "second" mother. She lived a beautiful life. She and Paul shared a very special friendship with my parents. They had dinners together, played bridge, and danced the night away at the Florence Country Club. She and my mom taught kindergarten together, in addition to recovering furniture, sewing bathing suits, and many other activities. I have many wonderful memories of her. I loved her very much.
Sue McSween
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 27, 2021
Please know that your entire family are in our prayers with the loss of your mother. Betsy was always so kind to my parents when they were at the Manor and never failed to speak to me when I would visit my parents.
Jan and Jay Lingle
Friend
September 26, 2021
I did not know Mrs. Triplett at all. I may have gone to school with one or two of her daughters? I liked her desire that their extended families get together on occasion. Building on that intentional family. Also, `she was ready to go & she did´. Life well lived. n
Neill Martin
September 26, 2021
I always enjoyed visiting my college suite mate´s (Linda) family-especially being with her energetic, loving mother. We shared a love for Furman reunions. John and I send our love to the entire family.
Cathy Skelley
Friend
September 26, 2021
Saddened to hear of Betsy `s death. Always a great and nice lady , we have known her since she and Paul were our neighbors in Darlington. GOD bless you Betsy. May HIS ETERNAL PEACE be yours ..
Kay and Bill Gray
Friend
September 26, 2021
Best neighbor ever! Precious and treasured friend. suzq and Robert Bridgers
suzq Bridgers
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sincere sympathy to "Miss" Betsy's family whom she loved dearly. May the knowledge that her earthly suffering is no more bring you peace and may you rejoice that she's heard the words of the Master, "Well done, my faithful servant."
Donna C White, LPN @ The Manor
Other
September 25, 2021
Thinking of you with sympathy.
DeAnn and Kenny Grayson
September 25, 2021
