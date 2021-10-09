Menu
Betty Lee Bass
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Betty Lee

Bass

FLORENCE, SC - Betty Lee Bass, 83, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

A family graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Free Will Baptist Cemetery Monday, Oct 11, 2021. The family will have a drop-in visitation Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 at the home of her son Steve Bass from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.. You are ask to wear a mask if attending.

Memorials may be made to Bay Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 1402 W. Smith Street Timmonsville, SC 29161; American Heart Assoc, 181 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501, American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave N. Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bay Branch Free Will Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
