Betty Lee
Bass
FLORENCE, SC - Betty Lee Bass, 83, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
A family graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Free Will Baptist Cemetery Monday, Oct 11, 2021. The family will have a drop-in visitation Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 at the home of her son Steve Bass from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.. You are ask to wear a mask if attending.
Memorials may be made to Bay Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 1402 W. Smith Street Timmonsville, SC 29161; American Heart Assoc, 181 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501, American Cancer Society
, 950 48th Ave N. Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 9, 2021.