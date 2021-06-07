Betty
Brooking
Betty Saunders Brooking was born on August 6, 1940 in North Carolina while her father, Clay was stationed at Fort Bragg. She passed on June 4, 2021, from complications related to Alzheimer's.
She is survived by her husband, Hurley Brooking, her two sons, Lance and Clark and their families, including 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first son, Russell. She was also preceded in death by her oldest sister, Mary Anne Powell, and survived by her other siblings: Helen Patricia Ragan, William Hammond, Sarah Lou Willen, Dorothy Faye Stephens, Daniel Tilden, Joseph Leighton, and Karon Saunders Cherques.
Betty will be remembered by the many whose lives she touched. A Christian who liked to tangibly love, she was a tireless and selfless servant. From being a Big Sister to numerous young girls to sitting with friends while sick or dying. She was always generous and eager to help a friend—or stranger—in need. She was ever the optimist, bright and energetic.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on June 11, 2021, at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home in Ellicott City, MD after a 10:00 am reception. She will be privately interred at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church at King Avenue, 800 W King Ave., Florence, SC 29501.
Published by SCNow from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2021.