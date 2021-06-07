Menu
Betty Brooking
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
Betty

Brooking

Betty Saunders Brooking was born on August 6, 1940 in North Carolina while her father, Clay was stationed at Fort Bragg. She passed on June 4, 2021, from complications related to Alzheimer's.

She is survived by her husband, Hurley Brooking, her two sons, Lance and Clark and their families, including 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first son, Russell. She was also preceded in death by her oldest sister, Mary Anne Powell, and survived by her other siblings: Helen Patricia Ragan, William Hammond, Sarah Lou Willen, Dorothy Faye Stephens, Daniel Tilden, Joseph Leighton, and Karon Saunders Cherques.

Betty will be remembered by the many whose lives she touched. A Christian who liked to tangibly love, she was a tireless and selfless servant. From being a Big Sister to numerous young girls to sitting with friends while sick or dying. She was always generous and eager to help a friend—or stranger—in need. She was ever the optimist, bright and energetic.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on June 11, 2021, at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home in Ellicott City, MD after a 10:00 am reception. She will be privately interred at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church at King Avenue, 800 W King Ave., Florence, SC 29501.

Condolences may be left at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home
4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home
4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom and I are so very sorry for your loss. Betty was a delightful, witty person. We shared many good times on the tennis courts. She will be greatly missed. You have our deepest sympathy.
Cecelia D Brown
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sorry and surprised to hear of Betty's passing. I enjoyed knowing her and playing golf at Oakdale C.C.
Betty J. Ranson
June 8, 2021
