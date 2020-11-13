Betty



Brown



FLORENCE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Betty Jean McCullough Brown will be 11AM Saturday in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Peoples Funeral Service. She passed away on November 6, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Julia McCullough, Sr.



She was a graduate of South Florence High School and Benedict College. She was employed with the Department of Disability and Special Needs for 30 years and was also employed at Florence Shelter Workshop. As a devoted member of the Effingham Baptist Church she served in many capacities.



Survivors include: her husband, Melvin Lee Brown; a brother, Robert McCullough, Jr.; a sister, Julia McCullough; a brother-in law, Walter Lee (Naomi) Brown, III; four nieces Deborah Wilson, Ta'jara McCullough, Nena (TeRance) Brown and Shanna (David) Griffin; three nephews, John Allen McCullough, Javen Brown and Jamal Brown; a god daughter, Stephanie.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 13, 2020.