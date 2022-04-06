Betty Irene
Davis
Chesterfield, SC
Mrs. Betty Irene Eddins Davis, age 87, entered into rest on Monday, April 4, 2022. Funeral services will be 4 O'clock PM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Friendship United Methodist Church by Rev. Charles Teal and Rev. Jerry McManus with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home and also following the committal service in the fellowship hall of the church.
Mrs. Betty was born March 23, 1935 a daughter of the late Peter Raymond and Carrie Aileen Gaddy Eddins. Mrs. Betty was a longtime member of Friendship United Methodist Church and was very active in the church until her health did not allow her to attend. Affectionately known as Mrs. Betty to all who knew her. Mrs. Betty enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, and was an avid Clemson fan. She also enjoyed watching basketball and football.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Leward "Creek" Davis.
Survivors include her children; James (Lisa) Davis of Gaffney, SC, Kathy Goodale of Timmonsville, SC, and Tim (Sara Roscoe) of Chesterfield, SC; grandchildren; Connor Seay, Abbie Seay, Claire Seay, Arie Davis, Pierce Goodale, Lacey Goodale, Collin Goodale, Rebecca Davis, and Ryan Davis; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Samuel, Alex Samuel, Lily Gulledge, and Kieran Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church 339 SC-742, Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Davis family.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 6, 2022.