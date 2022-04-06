Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Irene Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Betty Irene

Davis

Chesterfield, SC

Mrs. Betty Irene Eddins Davis, age 87, entered into rest on Monday, April 4, 2022. Funeral services will be 4 O'clock PM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Friendship United Methodist Church by Rev. Charles Teal and Rev. Jerry McManus with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home and also following the committal service in the fellowship hall of the church.

Mrs. Betty was born March 23, 1935 a daughter of the late Peter Raymond and Carrie Aileen Gaddy Eddins. Mrs. Betty was a longtime member of Friendship United Methodist Church and was very active in the church until her health did not allow her to attend. Affectionately known as Mrs. Betty to all who knew her. Mrs. Betty enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, and was an avid Clemson fan. She also enjoyed watching basketball and football.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Leward "Creek" Davis.

Survivors include her children; James (Lisa) Davis of Gaffney, SC, Kathy Goodale of Timmonsville, SC, and Tim (Sara Roscoe) of Chesterfield, SC; grandchildren; Connor Seay, Abbie Seay, Claire Seay, Arie Davis, Pierce Goodale, Lacey Goodale, Collin Goodale, Rebecca Davis, and Ryan Davis; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Samuel, Alex Samuel, Lily Gulledge, and Kieran Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church 339 SC-742, Chesterfield, SC 29709.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Davis family.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 East Main Street, Chesterfield, SC
Apr
7
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery
339 SC-742, Chesterfield, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.