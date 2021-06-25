Menu
Betty Allen Baggerly Gardner
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Betty Allen Baggerly

Gardner

Betty Allen Baggerly Gardner, age 94 died Thursday, June 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 27th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.

Born on March 6, 1927, Betty was the daughter of the late Curtis and Elizabeth Doyle Allen. She worked as ESAB for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Lynn (Steve) Vanuetti and Lucy Rainwater; eight granddaughters, one grandson, and a sister. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Baggerly and a daughter, Johnnie Doyle Baggerly.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grove Hill Cemetery
SC
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lucy, I´m so sorry to learn of the death of your mother. I pray that God will bring so much comfort to you in this time of sadness.
Susan Swink
June 28, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your family. I worked with Betty at ESAB, she was a wonderful lady.
Linda Westbrook
June 26, 2021
