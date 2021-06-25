Betty Allen Baggerly



Gardner



Betty Allen Baggerly Gardner, age 94 died Thursday, June 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 27th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.



Born on March 6, 1927, Betty was the daughter of the late Curtis and Elizabeth Doyle Allen. She worked as ESAB for many years until her retirement.



She is survived by her daughters, Donna Lynn (Steve) Vanuetti and Lucy Rainwater; eight granddaughters, one grandson, and a sister. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Baggerly and a daughter, Johnnie Doyle Baggerly.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.