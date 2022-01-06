Betty Jo



Vause Justus



FLORENCE – Betty "Jo" Vause Justus, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after an illness. Born June 1, 1935, in Florence, she was the daughter of the late Grover Blease and Emmie Lee Hill Vause.



Mrs. Justus worked several years with Clemson Extension Service, Florence County Agent's office as a secretary. Mrs. Justus retired from the S. C. Forestry Commission, Florence District Office, after 25 years of service. She was a member of the S.C. State Employees' Association.



After her marriage to the late Thomas Oliver Justus, she joined St. Luke Lutheran Church, where she was a dedicated and faithful member. She served as president of the "VIPs" for many years. She was also a member of Sister Bertha Circle, WELCA, Adult Sunday school class, and served on several committees.



She was a "Friend of Optimists" and served as First Lady with her husband, who was Governor of S.C. District Optimist Club from 2005-06. She was also a member of the Friendly Gourmet Club of Florence.



She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Sharon J. Garner (Phil) of Clemson, SC; grandson, Andrew Garner (fiancé, Rachel Gilliam), of Easley, SC; granddaughter, Emily Garner, of Clemson, SC; sister, Kathy McKenzie (Thomas) of Timmonsville, SC; sisters-in-law, Diane Justus of Eden, NC, and Judy Vause of Florence; and her best friend, Betty Jordan, of Florence. She was predeceased by her brother, Mike Vause.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Rd., Florence, SC 29501.



The family wishes to express special thanks to McLeod Hospice House for their compassionate care of Mrs. Justus.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 6, 2022.