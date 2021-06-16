Betty J.
FLORENCE -- Betty Carolyn Jeffords Kay passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a short time at McLeod Hospice House, after an illness.
The family will have a private burial Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. Following the service they will have a gathering at the home of her sister, Ronnie Cooper, 1336 Turnpike Rd, Florence at 12:00.
Betty was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late John Charles and Maude McElveen Jeffords. Our Sweet Betty left us to go to be with Father and Family in Heaven. We thank God, He let us have her for 76 years. Betty greeted everyone with "Hey Darling", and you knew she meant it.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffery and Steven Kay; one grandson, Jack Kay; sisters, Marilyn Sanders, Ronnie Cooper; brothers, Danny (Mary) Jeffords, Ricky Jeffords, Jackie (Cindy) Jeffords and Charles (Darlene) Jeffords; many loving nieces and nephews; She is preceded in death by brothers Wayne and Billy.
The family would like to thank the staff at McLeod Hospice for the Care given to Betty during this time.
We Thank Her, for Her Example.
