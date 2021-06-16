Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty J. Kay
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Betty J.

Kay

FLORENCE -- Betty Carolyn Jeffords Kay passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a short time at McLeod Hospice House, after an illness.

The family will have a private burial Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. Following the service they will have a gathering at the home of her sister, Ronnie Cooper, 1336 Turnpike Rd, Florence at 12:00.

Betty was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late John Charles and Maude McElveen Jeffords. Our Sweet Betty left us to go to be with Father and Family in Heaven. We thank God, He let us have her for 76 years. Betty greeted everyone with "Hey Darling", and you knew she meant it.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffery and Steven Kay; one grandson, Jack Kay; sisters, Marilyn Sanders, Ronnie Cooper; brothers, Danny (Mary) Jeffords, Ricky Jeffords, Jackie (Cindy) Jeffords and Charles (Darlene) Jeffords; many loving nieces and nephews; She is preceded in death by brothers Wayne and Billy.

The family would like to thank the staff at McLeod Hospice for the Care given to Betty during this time.

We Thank Her, for Her Example.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Service
12:00p.m.
the home of her sister, Ronnie Cooper
1336 Turnpike Rd, Florence , SC
Jun
17
Burial
10:00a.m.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so sorry about hearing the passing of Betty Kay.I worked with her for years and Sextons and she was the sweetest person inside and out. She always had the prettiest smile and best attitude. All the patients wanted her because she was so gentle and sweet. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Shane
Shane Merritt
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I worked with Betty Kay for years at Sexton. She always had a smile on her face and she was a pleasure to work with.
Peggy Cook
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results