Betty McCumber Odiorne Betty McCumber Odiorne, 75, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Betty was the wonderful wife (widow) of my sweet older brother, John, who preceded her to heaven. I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I know they are having a glorious reunion! God bless all who loved and will miss Betty.
With love ~ and sweet memories, Susan
Susan Harrell Huckabee
Family
December 27, 2021
Betty was such a wonderful soul and I am thankful to have had such special and kind aunt. I miss her already and am especially glad to know that she is in a better place.
Chuck Harrell
Family
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.