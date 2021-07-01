Betty Ann Brown



Phillips



HIGH POINT, NC -- Mrs. Betty Ann Brown Phillips, 91, resident of High Point, died June 28, 2021 at Westchester Manor.



She was born November 16, 1929 in Florence, SC, a daughter to the late Claude W. Brown Sr. and Lucy Leonard Brown. Betty graduated from Columbia College and taught elementary school in Mecklenburg County. In 1967, she became a resident of High Point where she later worked as a realtor with Mabe and Company and was a member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-seven years, David E. Phillips.



Surviving are two sons, Elmore R. Alexander, III and wife Pamela Carlson Alexander of Sherborn, MA and Richard B. Alexander and wife Mary Louise Cohen of Clarksville, MD; three grandsons, Eric Carlson Alexander and wife Anna Williams of St. Paul, MN, Stephen Cohen Alexander and wife Emilia Cedron of Clarksville, MD, and Michael Cohen Alexander of Clarksville, MD; and one great grandson, Robin Cedron Alexander.



No immediate services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the Phillips family.



Published by SCNow on Jul. 1, 2021.