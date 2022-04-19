Betty Tolson
Teague
Betty Tolson Teague, 79, of Florence, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Mrs. Teague was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Emmett Woodrow Tolson, Sr. and Geneva Margaret Williamson Tolson. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired from AT&T.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Kenneth L. "Bruce" Teague.
Surviving are her daughters, Tessa (Ed) Moore of Greenwood, SC, Sharon T. Ekern of Oviedo, FL, and Amy T. (Richard) Hayes of Keller, TX; grandchildren, Ted Moore, Connor M. Forrester, Branden Wieser, Austin Ekern, Conner Ekern, Mason Hayes, Carsen Hayes, and Preston Hayes; brother, Emmett (Marsha) Tolson of Sumter, SC; sister, Carol Toslon Enzor of Florence; nephews, Brad and Chad Enzor, and niece, Jennie Smutz.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church and to the Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Apr. 19, 2022.