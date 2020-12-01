Billy "Bill" Gene
Hensley
Billy "Bill" Gene Hensley, 86, of Quinby, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Mr. Hensley was born the son of the late Orlena Stallard Hensley and John Hensley. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict and a retired maintenance mechanic with American Bakery.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, John Hensley; brothers, Terry Hensley and Junior Hensley; and sisters, Connie Sykes, Janet Johnson and Cathleen Winegette.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Parshley Hensley; daughter, Donna Browning (Frank) of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Jonathan Hensley (Maria), Megan Hensley Cain, Jessica Ernsberger and Amelia Hunt (Tyler); and great-grandchildren, Luke Cain, Liam Cain, Emma Ernsberger and Everett Ernsberger.
Many thanks to the staff at MUSC and Agape Hospice, as they responded immediately and were so comforting in our time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 301 Rainbow Drive, Florence, SC 29501.
Family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
.
.
