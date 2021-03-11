Billy



McAllister



Billy McAllister, 86, husband of the late Josephine Coward McAllister, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence.



Mr. McAllister was born on May 8, 1934 in Florence County, son of the late James Lawrence McAllister and Mary Marie McAllister. He was a member of Lake City United Methodist Church and the Men's Club. Mr. McAllister was the owner of McAllister Motors for 45 years. He was a member of the Lake City Country Club and was an avid golfer.



Surviving are his daughter, Gail (David) Stillinger of Cades; son, Bill McAllister of Lake City; grandchildren, Stacey Green of Murrells Inlet, Jason (Jamie) Stillinger of Summerville, Shane (Toni) Stillinger of Surfside, Tripp (Mariel) McAllister of Coward and Jody McAllister and his fiancée, Arianna Papic of Lake City; ten great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne (Jane) Coward; and sister-in-law, Martha Ann (Foy) Cochran.



Mr. McAllister was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillie Reynolds, Alma M. Barrett, Evelyn Brown, Mack A. McAllister, Clara Ruth McGee, James Laurie McAllister, Harold McAllister and Lorry L. McAllister; sister-in-law, Frances Miles; and brother-in-law, Randolph Coward.



Graveside services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Lake City Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Lake City United Methodist Church, PO Box 818, Lake City, SC 29560.



Due to COVID-19, the family requests for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 11, 2021.