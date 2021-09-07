So very sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. William's, he was a great man and kind and humble.The community has lost a great man.May God be with the Family in this time of sorrow
Mary Owens
Friend
September 13, 2021
To the members of the Williams Family, please accept my most heartfelt condolences on the passing of your patriarch. He and my father shared a special bond to which I was oftentimes privy to and will forever cherish them. May God bless and grant you serenity.
Washington, D.C..
Marvin Adams
Friend
September 8, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Billy Williams. May God continue to hold you in His loving arms during your time of bereavement.
Martha Thompson
Augusta, GA