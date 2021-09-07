Menu
Billy Demorris Williams
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Billy Demorris Williams died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Arrangements by Ideal Funeral Parlor of Florence.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Sep
11
Service
5:15p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Sep
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Savannah Grove Baptist Church
2851 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. William's, he was a great man and kind and humble.The community has lost a great man.May God be with the Family in this time of sorrow
Mary Owens
Friend
September 13, 2021
To the members of the Williams Family, please accept my most heartfelt condolences on the passing of your patriarch. He and my father shared a special bond to which I was oftentimes privy to and will forever cherish them. May God bless and grant you serenity. Washington, D.C..
Marvin Adams
Friend
September 8, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Billy Williams. May God continue to hold you in His loving arms during your time of bereavement. Martha Thompson Augusta, GA
Martha Thompson
September 8, 2021
May God guide your steps and give you peace....
Cindy Douglas Cook
Friend
September 8, 2021
