Billy D.



Williams



Billy DeMorris Williams was born on April 18, 1939 in Florence, SC to Charlie and Emma Myers Williams. He transitioned peacefully on September 5, 2021.



Billy was baptized at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, Effingham, SC, and was an active member of several ministries.



In 1957, Billy graduated from Wilson High School, Florence, SC. He studied interior design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, NY. He worked at Fabric World as an interior decorator in New York City for many years. It was in New York City that he met and married the love of his life Anita Frazier and to this union two children were born. Later in life, Billy graduated from the Strom Thurmond Institute of Government. Billy was also the owner of B&A Decorators, Florence, SC.



Billy was active in the Florence community and across the nation in civil rights, politics, education, and community redevelopment. A few of his accomplishments include: Florence City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem for 22 years; Board Chairperson for Pee Dee Healthy Start; NAACP Lifetime Member; Member of Hiram Lodge #13 Prince Hall Masons; Pee Dee Consisory #197; and Crescent Temple #148. He was heavily involved with the redevelopment plans for Downtown Florence; affordable housing efforts, programs to support youth, and more in the city of Florence. He served as the Florence County Democratic Party Chairperson. He was also the recipient of numerous national and state awards to include the Palmetto Patriots Award.



He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Emma Myers, siblings Herman Myers, Parnell Williams, Hattie Crews, Margaree Cannon, Iona Cusaac, Jestine Williams, Roscoe Hines, Mary Walker, Freddie Williams Hines, and Mable Kelly. Those left to cherish his memories include: his loving wife of 53 years Anita F. Williams; son Pastor Anthony D. Williams (Renee), daughter Adriane Hutchinson (Frederic), Sister and brothers-in-law: Clemmie J. Williams, Gloria Hines, Carolyn (Willie) Smith and Shirley Frazier, Mable Manigault, Frances (Leroy) Morant, and Mary Ellen Frazier, John Frazier, St. Helena, SC, Maxine Morris, Alvin Frazier (Elaine), Queen Esther Frazier, two grandchildren Jonathan Williams, and Jade Hutchinson, a host of family members, and friends.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.