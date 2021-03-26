Bing D.
Sharpe
Bing D. Sharpe, 75, of Timmonsville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Bing was born a son of the late Alma Lee Warren Sharpe and Lever Vinson Sharpe. He was the owner of Sharpe's Construction and General Contractor for over 50 years. Bing loved and served his Church for many years. He loved his family and found great joy in spending time with them. He was passionate about hunting and enjoyed being outdoors. He also loved riding his Harley with his motorcycle buddies.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings, Bill Sims, Newton Sims, Danny Anderson, and Myrtle Sharpe Powell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Yarborough Sharpe; daughter, Donna Cantley (Melvin); son, Mike Wood (Cindy); son/grandson, Mikle Nevels (Amy); grandchildren, Dayton Cantley (Jessica), Rhonda Carraway (Josh), Nicholas Wood and Ashlyn Wood; great-grandchildren, Lila Nevels, Drake Carraway, Alice Cantley and Dax Cantley; siblings, Autry Sharpe of Florence, Ginger Sharpe Cobb of Columbia, Shirley Williams of Myrtle Beach, Frances Bramhall of Idaho and Beula DeLoach of Tybee Island, GA.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Compassion Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassion Church, 401 Pamplico Highway, Florence, SC 29505.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 26, 2021.