We love Bing immensley. We know this is a huge loss to his loved ones. I will always have a remembrance of Bing on the front of my house - shudders he made from pine wood in his barn and on the back of my house a wonderful window. Bing is one special man, who I am sure is having a great time in heaven. We can look forward to seeing him when we get there, but prayers out to all who are grieving the loss of Bing with us here. God Bless & Comfort you. Janice & Randy Graham

Janice Graham March 25, 2021