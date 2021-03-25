Bing D. Sharpe, 75, of Timmonsville died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
With the loss of this kind and gentle man the world is poorer. Heaven is richer.
Rick Hoefer
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He recently helped me with a flooded bedroom and bathroom. Came to find out he knew my father in law Maxie Bazen. He impressed me as a kind caring man and made sure I was satisfied with the project. I know he will be greatly missed.
Charlie and Cathy
Chatles&Cathy Bazen
March 27, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. He was a loyal and long-time customer of my family´s business through three generations and that´s sincerely appreciated. It was my honor and pleasure to have known him as he was a good, respectable, and knowledgeable man.
Charles Trinity Cole
March 27, 2021
My condolences to Linda and all his family. Bing was so devoted to his church and family. I always felt welcome as I entered the doors at Christian Assembly Church. Bing would have the doors open to welcome me to church. Linda, my prayers are with you, may God fill your heart with His peace in the coming days and years. He was a godly man and will be there to welcome you when Jesus calls your name. Love and prayers for all.
Mamie Johnson
March 26, 2021
We love Bing immensley. We know this is a huge loss to his loved ones. I will always have a remembrance of Bing on the front of my house - shudders he made from pine wood in his barn and on the back of my house a wonderful window. Bing is one special man, who I am sure is having a great time in heaven. We can look forward to seeing him when we get there, but prayers out to all who are grieving the loss of Bing with us here. God Bless & Comfort you. Janice & Randy Graham
Janice Graham
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bing's passing. He was one of the most honest business men I knew. My we find comfort in knowing he was a Child of God and he is now in the arms of our loving Heavenly Father.