Our hearts are heavy since the news of Bishop Williams gaining his heavenly wings. He was a great friend of ours who opened the doors of his church to us every year during October for our annual women´s conference. We were strangers when we met him but yet our spirits connected and he gave us a key to enter the building all weekend. We will forever remember him and his heart of gold. To the family we extend our heartfelt condolences and will keep you in our prayers. Heaven has gained an Angel.If at any time you need us please don´t hesitate to call.Remember to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. God Bless You
Women Walking In The Favor of God
March 4, 2021
My deepest Sympathy and Prayers in the loss of my friend n classmate. Remembered Memories.
Loretta C Dowling
March 4, 2021
Send condolences to the Williams Family,May God wrap His loving arms around You at this time of sorrow!
Edith C Holmes
March 4, 2021
Words, however gentle, cannot take your loss away. Reaching out to the family in love and friendship to let you know how much we care. May God give you peace and comfort.
Vermelle Brockington Wilson
March 1, 2021
I pray the comforting presence of God be upon the Williams at this time. I am deeply sorrowful to hear of the transitioning of my brother in Christ for over 40yrs