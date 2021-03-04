Our hearts are heavy since the news of Bishop Williams gaining his heavenly wings. He was a great friend of ours who opened the doors of his church to us every year during October for our annual women´s conference. We were strangers when we met him but yet our spirits connected and he gave us a key to enter the building all weekend. We will forever remember him and his heart of gold. To the family we extend our heartfelt condolences and will keep you in our prayers. Heaven has gained an Angel.If at any time you need us please don´t hesitate to call.Remember to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. God Bless You

Women Walking In The Favor of God March 4, 2021