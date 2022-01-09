Bob
Pettit
Chapin, SC - James Robert Pettit, 77, passed away on December 29 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born July 7, 1944 in Cleveland Tennessee, during high school he was an award-winning athlete in diving and track and field, and won many blue ribbons for his science projects.
Bob graduated from the University of Tennessee where he majored in Industrial Engineering. During his university years, he pledged Kappa Alpha fraternity and loved his time on campus.
After graduation, he worked in management at Wentworth Manufacturing Company in Florence, SC, before becoming a founding partner in Technical Computer Services, a software development firm. Later, he created Summit Systems, Inc. where he developed software for churches, schools and non-profits. After selling his business, he became a counselor at the Small Business Development Center, affiliated with the University of South Carolina. He thoroughly enjoyed his ten years there, helping entrepreneurs create or expand their businesses, and as a passionate Gamecock fan, being on campus.
Bob loved traveling, spending many weeks driving through his favorite European countries and making his wife very happy. He enjoyed bridge, occasionally playing a bit recklessly, as well as boating on his beloved Lake Murray, and snow skiing from the North Carolina Mountains to the Olympic runs in Innsbruck, Austria. He was involved in many programs at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, serving as building chair, treasurer, vestry member, youth group leader, Sunday school teacher, and Thrift Shop volunteer. Bob also served on the board of Chapin Theatre Company.
The family wishes to thank nurses Kerry Sligh and Maghan Matthews for their loving care, as well as all the nurses, CNAs, staff and residents who cared for Bob during his nine months at Springfield Place in Newberry.
He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley Pettit, M.D., and Mary Baldwin, and beloved stepmother, Carolyn Pettit, as well as brothers William Pettit, M.D., and Frank Pettit.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children, Michelle Backel (Rich) and Scott Pettit (Leslie), and grandchildren Tyler Backel (Cindy), Alison Backel, Megan Derrick (Jacob), Parker and Chase Pettit, and great-grandson Tolan Derrick.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Chapin, SC, on January 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(www.michaeljfox.org
) or to a charity of one's choice
.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 9, 2022.