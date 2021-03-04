Bobbie was such a vital part of our weight loss chapter and while during our time In TOPS SC 101, I was the leader and Bobbie Moody (as we knew her) she was my secretary & treasurer .. she kept immaculate records. She was such a sweet,willing servant! we all appreciated her. Plus, the fact that she opened up her church at Dawsey United Methodist Church. So this portion of Bobbie’s time with us was more than just a chapter that met for weight loss, we all became close friends! As our time there began to wane.. Bobbie conveyed to us that she would be treated through chemotherapy for this illness and that she’d had to step down.. At that point we’d would go over and visit with her and pray for her during that difficult time! Many sweet memories here that we have, as we’ve all grown to love her.. she will certainly be missed! Looking forward to that happy reunion in Heaven! Love Crystal I. Moore, TOPS SC 101 pal

Crystal Ingram Moore Friend March 5, 2021