I’m so sorry for your loss, Bobbie was a classmate throughout our school years in Nichols and Mullins High School.. I’m praying for you all and may God bless .
Judy Lewis
Classmate
March 6, 2021
Bobbie was a special lady who lit up a room when she walked in, always a light in the darkness. she will be missed.
gene martin
Friend
March 5, 2021
Bobbie was such a vital part of our weight loss chapter and while during our time In TOPS SC 101, I was the leader and Bobbie Moody (as we knew her) she was my secretary & treasurer .. she kept immaculate records. She was such a sweet,willing servant! we all appreciated her. Plus, the fact that she opened up her church at Dawsey United Methodist Church. So this portion of Bobbie’s time with us was more than just a chapter that met for weight loss, we all became close friends! As our time there began to wane.. Bobbie conveyed to us that she would be treated through chemotherapy for this illness and that she’d had to step down.. At that point we’d would go over and visit with her and pray for her during that difficult time! Many sweet memories here that we have, as we’ve all grown to love her.. she will certainly be missed! Looking forward to that happy reunion in Heaven! Love Crystal I. Moore, TOPS SC 101 pal
Crystal Ingram Moore
Friend
March 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all her TOPS friends.
Susan Anderson
Friend
March 4, 2021
Dearest Cousin: You were the sister Jimmy, Mike and I never had. God grant her eternal rest and may light perpetual shine upon her.
Douglas Doster
Family
March 3, 2021
I will miss my lifetime friend Bobbie. We had many wonderful times together with our friends and families. Becky Grantham McWatty
Rebecca Grantham Mcwatty
Friend
March 3, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Bobbie's passing. May happies memories help carry you and the family thru this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you always.
BRENDA Latham
Family
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear of Bobbie’s passing. Know Mr.Cliff and Mrs. Margaret were there waiting for her with open arms. RIP Bobbie...
Kathy Mincey
Friend
March 3, 2021
R.I.P., MY SWEET AUNT BOBBI. WILL MISS YOU AND ALWAYS KEEP YOU IN MY HEART.