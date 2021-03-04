Menu
Bobby Gene Blackwell
Bobby Gene

Blackwell

Bobby Gene Blackwell, 85 of Florence, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

Mr. Blackwell, was the son of the late Hattye Watson Blackwell and James Lamont Blackwell. He graduated from Hartsville High School and the University of South Carolina in 1958. He retired as a Mechanical Engineer from DuPont, an AVID GAMECOCK fan and general sports enthusiast, with interest in College Football, NASCAR Racing and PGA Golf. He enjoyed playing golf, Country Line dancing and Classic Car shows with his '58 Chevy Impala. He attended First Baptist Church and Cornerstone Baptist church before his illness.

He Loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren and Great grandchildren who all affectionately called him "Dedah".

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Ardith Chapman Blackwell, second wife Wilma Griggs Blackwell, and step-son Mike Griggs.

He is survived by his daughter Shari (Roger) Taylor of Darlington, his sons Gary (Wendy) and Derek Blackwell of Florence, Step-daughter Michelle (Beaury) Gantt of Florence, Step-son Mitch Gantt of Oakland, CA , and brother Dr. Billy R. (Eileen) Blackwell of Florence, grandchildren and great grandchildren Brandon (Lavinia) Toth, Colin and Matthew of Columbia, John Tyler (Julia) Martin, Colt, Lola, Adalyn ; Erica (Chris) Belflower, Chapman, Tillman, Spencer C Blackwell of Florence.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home from 6-8 pm.

Graveside Service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery, 1625 Mt Olivet Road, Patrick, SC.

Prior to his death, he resided at 1948 Wesley Ct. Florence. For directions or any other information, please call one of the family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 1652 Mt. Olivet Church Rd, Patrick, SC 29584, American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA. 23060-9979 or to a charity of one's choice.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Mr Bobby passing. I remember him going to the dance barn in Marion and always so nice to everyone around him. My thoughts and prayers for his family.
Sybil Slinker
March 4, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 4, 2021
