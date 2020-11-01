Bobby Kenneth
Moody
LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Mr. Bobby Kenneth Moody, age 82, died at home on October 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Bobby was the son of Robert Ervin Moody and Mary Wiggins Moody. He was married to Wanda Hayes Moody and had three stepchildren. He was formerly married to Karen Powell Moody (deceased), and had two children, and Mary Anne Wiggins Moody (deceased), and had three children. Bobby grew up on the family farm and attended Lake View High School, where he was a thin, fast running, quarter back on the football team. After leaving the farm as a job, he worked as a car salesperson which made him a life-long Chrysler fan. He progressed in his career to an insurance sales agent for Farm Bureau Insurance and worked with them for 30 years where he won many awards as a leading sales agent. He was a Dillon County Council Member for 16 years and in his later years, Bobby set up Bobby K's Legacy hunting club where he entertained many avid hunters.
Bobby's children are Debbie Manning (Houston), Carmella Moody (Dennis Crosby), Katrina Newell (Keith), Kristin Hyatt (DeLynn) and Bobby Kenneth Moody, II (deceased) and his stepchildren are Tommy Hayes, Jr., Kimberly Brothers (Beau) and Daphne Hayes. Bobby had 10 grandchildren Hampton Manning (Mackenzie), Hamer Manning Titus (Kyle), Austin Newell (Taylor), Luc Newell, Aaren Hyatt, Cameron Hyatt, Ayden Hyatt, Carson Hyatt, and step grandchild Bella Brothers. He had 4 great grandchildren, Graham Titus, Camden Titus, Hollis Manning, and Caroline McKenna Newell. Bobby had 18 brothers and sisters, the product of blended families, 17 who are predeceased. On the Moody side of the family, he had 6 sisters, Mary Keiffer, Sara Andrews, Maxine Raymond, Rebecca Stubbs, Margaret Coburn and Betty Sue Moody and 5 brothers, Hoyt Moody, Pierce Moody, Robert Moody, Beamon Moody and Bill Moody. On the Rogers side of the family he had 3 sisters, Marian Carter, Dorothy Binnicker and Patricia Demery and 4 brothers, Gentry Rogers, Ed Rogers, Paul Rogers, Douglas Rogers (living).
Visitation will be at Cooke Funeral Home, Lake View, SC from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm preceding the funeral services which will be held at Lake View First Baptist Church at 3 o'clock on Monday, November 2. Burial will follow at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery. Please wear a mask and plan to social distance if you plan to attend the service. The family requests that memorials in memory of Bobby be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home at 212 Zoar Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, (843) 623-5177, www.conniemaxwell.com
or to Lake View First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Lake View, SC 29563, (843) 759-2223.
